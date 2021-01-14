Sarah Lancashire Will Master the Art of Julia Child

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

HBO Max, the beef Wellington of streaming services, announced today that Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire will be playing famed chef and author Julia Child in an eight-episode series about her life. Titled Julia, the show will focus on Child’s middle-age years as Mastering the Art of French Cooking makes a big splash in the culinary world, and will touch on the “emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity, and America’s cultural growth.” In addition to Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce will portray Child’s doting husband, Paul Cushing Child, with fellow Frasier-universe star Bebe Neuwirth also appearing in an undisclosed role. Interestingly, this project has been bubbling at HBO Max for well over a year, with Joan Cusack originally cast as Child. But anyway. We don’t expect there to be a grating side plot of Amy Adams blogging about bourguignon.