Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

As promised, Justin Bieber has dropped not simply a new single, but a music video in which the singer squares up to fight, a fitting tribute to everyone who had their ass absolutely kicked by 2020. Bieber dropped the track and accompanying video at midnight, January 1, after premiering it during his T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live With Justin Bieber on Thursday night. “Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE, tomorrow night“ he tweeted Wednesday.

The video, directed by Colin Tilley, has the singer going full Rocky for Zoey Deutch’s Adrian, running on the beach, drinking raw eggs, falling in love, and, of course, walloping his opponent. “I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said in a news release posted by Billboard. “Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative.” Check out the “Anyone” music video below.