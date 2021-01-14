I Care a Lot Trailer: Rosamund Pike and Her Bob Choose Violence

When Rosamund Pike starts narrating, you know she’s up to no good. “There’s two types of people in this world,” she enunciates in the trailer for I Care a Lot, a suspenseful new dark comedy. “Predator and prey.” Pike’s Marla Grayson is a cutthroat girl-boss, who forces her elderly clients out of their homes, pockets profits from the sale, and calls it “care.” When she messes with the wrong senior citizen, Dianne Wiest’s Jennifer Peterson, her razor-sharp bob and daggers-for-eyes aren’t enough to keep her safe, no matter how much she thinks she’s the “fucking lioness” here. Nobody does unhinged like Rosamund Pike, and we mean that in the nicest way possible. The Gone Girl star is joined by Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Wiest, and a deliciously salt-and-pepper Chris Messina. I Care a Lot, written and directed by J Blakeson, moves onto Netflix February 19.

