A New Indiana Jones Video Game Is Coming to Melt Your Face

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Get your whips and fedoras ready — Bethesda Softworks is working on an Indiana Jones video game. The studio behind hit franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout released a teaser trailer on Twitter today announcing the new game, complete with a trailercore version of John Williams’s iconic theme song. The short video appears to show a desk — presumably Indy’s — cluttered with maps, books, and a passport stamped with Bethesda’s logo.

In a threaded tweet, Bethesda confirmed that the studio is working on an Indiana Jones title in collaboration with LucasFilm Games and Wolfenstein developer MachineGames and that it will be executive-produced by Todd Howard. “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal,” the tweet reads, “but we’re very excited to share today’s news!” No word yet on whether Harrison Ford will be returning to voice the rugged, sarcastic archaeologist, or even what platform the game will be on, but we can at least be sure there will be plenty of snakes and/or Nazis and/or aliens (y’all remember Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, right?) to fight.