Never Rarely Sometimes Always Leads 2021 Indie Spirit Nominations

Sidney Flanigan in Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features

After a record number of submissions and a new, virtual date (after it was clear they were not going to be able to “do the show on a beach in a tent”), the Film Independent Spirit Awards have announced this year’s nominees. Never Rarely Sometimes Always leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Minari with six, while Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Nomadland picked up five apiece. Like the AFI Awards honorees, Netflix dominated with 16 nominations, trailed by Focus Features and A24 with ten and nine, respectively. Also announced were the nominees of five new television categories: Best New Scripted Series, Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series, Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series, Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series. In an upset, the cow from First Cow was not nominated. Sad!

The full list of nominees can be found below. This year’s broadcast will air live on IFC on April 22, 2021.

Best Feature

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Best First Feature

I Carry You With Me

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Miss Juneteenth

Nine Days

Sound Of Metal

John Cassavetes Award

The Killing Of Two Lovers

La Leyenda Negra

Lingua Franca

Residue

Saint Frances

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Makowsky, Bad Education

Alice Wu, The Half Of It

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green, The Assistant

Noah Hutton, Lapsis

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Andy Siara, Palm Springs

James Sweeney, Straight Up

Best Cinematography

Jay Keitel, She Dies Tomorrow

Shabier Kirchner, Bull

Michael Latham, The Assistant

Hélène Louvart, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Best Editing

Andy Canny, The Invisible Man

Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Merawi Gerima, Residue

Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner, The Assistant

Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Rob Morgan, Bull

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han, Minari

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee, First Cow

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Benedict Wong, Nine Days

Robert Altman Award

One Night In Miami…

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Mole Agent

Time

Best International Film

Bacurau

The Disciple

Night Of The Kings

Preparations to Be Together For An Unknown Period of Time

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Someone to Watch Award

David Midell, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor

Annie Silverstein, Bull

Truer Than Fiction Award

Cecilia Aldarondo, Landfall

Elegance Bratton, Pier Kids

Elizabeth Lo, Stray

Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children

City So Real

Immigration Nation

Love Fraud

We’re Here

Best New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You

Little America

Small Axe

A Teacher

Unorthodox

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Abby Mcenany, Work In Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Conphidance, Little America

Adam Ali, Little America

Nicco Annan, P-valley

Amit Rahav, Unorthodox

Harold Torres, Zero, Zero, Zero

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight