Insecure to End After Season 5

Co-creator and star Issa Rae. Photo: HBO

All good things must come to an end … but please, no, not Insecure, not now! Issa Rae herself announced the end of her HBO comedy in a statement to Deadline, thanking fans for supporting her and co-producer Prentice Penny. Wait, we have more in us, girl! “Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” the co-creator and star said. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.” The scripts for season five have been completed and the final season is slated to go into production later this month, per Deadline. Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge all return for their characters’ last chance to get it together.

Based on Issa Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl, Insecure followed the antics of Issa and her best friend, Molly (Orji). Season four was one of the few shows to spark joy last quaran-summer, as viewers got emotionally involved in Issa and Molly’s friendship (or lack thereof …) and romantic relationships (or lack thereof …). The show will return later this year, after which we’ll have to survive on the Insecure soundtracks.