Rollicking British AIDS Drama It’s a Sin Is Headed to HBO Max

A group of teenagers moves to London in pursuit of sexual freedom and then the epidemic hits. It’s a Sin, the new British miniseries from Russell T. Davies — of Years and Years and the original U.K. Queer As Folk — blends the sort of 1980s nostalgia that’s all too common on TV today with the reality of the AIDS crisis. The five-episode miniseries recently debuted on Channel 4 in the U.K. and is coming to HBO Max (home of many a good British import) all at once on February 18. Already hailed with rave reviews across the pond, It’s a Sin stars Olly Alexander as Ritchie, who moves in with a group of young gay lads, played by Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, and Nathaniel Curtis, and their female best friend, played by Lydia West. The rest of the cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, and the great Keeley Hawes. Cue up the Pet Shop Boys and start dancing or weeping, or probably both.