James Charles Covers ‘Drivers License,’ Reminds You That He Sings

Sisters, you read that right, and we’ve got to hand it to him — it’s actually pretty good? James Charles, the controversial YouTube makeup artist, posted this stunning cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” today with a beat face cast in a neon-purple hue reminiscent of the original music video. The MUA wrote on Instagram, “I was super nervous to post it but I’m really proud of this so I hope you enjoy.” In the video above, he sings solo, ditching the friends he sang with on TikTok five days ago. That group consisted of longtime vocal collaborators Anthony Gargiula, Trevor Garcia, Gaba, and Zoe D’Andrea performing an a cappella version of the song. But everyone knows Charles needs his solo moment, even if it’s just to remind himself that he’s the main character of this story.

Singing has always been as integrated into Charles’s career as beauty, and he’s done covers of popular songs on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, in addition to his makeup videos, for years. He has covered Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, our national anthem, and has used makeup products as instruments in a cover of Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks.” He has even done the ultimate combo and sang his makeup routine. In March 2020, he tweeted that he had begun songwriting sessions and that “a bop is in the works,” so some James Charles original music may be on the horizon. Well, those singing lessons have paid off big time, honey. Listen to that vocal control!