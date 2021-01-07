No, the Jamiroquai Guy Was Not at the Capitol Siege

Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay. Get your cultural appropriators straight! Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images

Okay, just stick with us through this one: Jay Kay, the English front man of acid jazz band Jamiroquai, wants you to know that he is not the man in the horned raccoon headdress at the January 6 siege of the Capitol. (Not to say that musicians steered entirely clear of the scene.) Some on the internet thought that man — pictured extensively throughout the Capitol and identified as Jake Angeli, a.k.a. the QAnon Shaman — was Kay, thanks to their shared penchant for appropriative headdresses. Kay tweeted “loving the headgear, but not sure that’s my crowd,” from Jamiroquai’s account. In an accompanying video, he added, “Some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night, but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks,” in a twangy accent. He then went on to update fans on how he’s faring during the current COVID-19 lockdown in the U.K. Well, maybe this is a lesson to ditch those headdresses — you know, just to avoid any further confusion? Just a thought.