Jane Levy Gently Informs Jack Quaid That He’s a Hottie

So, look, I know that this week’s biggest concern isn’t Jack Quaid’s self-esteem. But focusing on this for a little while feels like a good break. On Friday, Jane Levy, star of the NBC musical comedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Quaid, whom you know from Amazon’s The Boys and also your dreams, caught up with each other on our Instagram Live show Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well. The two talked about how they met while working on a pilot in which Glenn Close spat teeth at them (which, for some reason, isn’t a whole series now), Levy’s love of horror films, Quaid’s love of video games, and, eventually, The Lord of the Rings. This comes up because it turns out Quaid plays Dirhael, the main character’s son in the video game Middle-earth: Shadow of War. (Trivia fact: Kumail Nanjiani also appears in that game as an Orc.)

Anyway, Quaid admits to a burning jealousy of Orlando Bloom stemming from the fact that his middle-school girlfriend had posters of him all over her walls. “Well, Jack, there might be some girls who have pictures of you on their walls,” Levy gently reveals to the man who was featured in Vulture’s Hot Sons of Hollywood guide. And here’s the kicker: He doesn’t believe her. “They have a Jack Quaid poster on their wall?” he asked, practically rolling his eyes. “There’s no way.” Okay, who wants to tell him about DeuxMoi?

If you enjoyed this episode, follow Vulture on Instagram for updates on all the future episodes we’ll have coming once America finishes rebooting.