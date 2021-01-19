The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show seemed all but fated after his huge 2020, so here’s a curveball from the NFL: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the national anthem at the big game. Together. The two have never sung together before — hell, Vulture can’t confirm if they’ve ever met — but that’s not stopping the NFL here. R&B singer-songwriter Sullivan recently released her stunning, intimate fourth album, Heaux Tales, while country star Church has been releasing a string of singles ahead of a rumored new album and took home Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 CMAs. H.E.R. will also perform at the Super Bowl, taking the traditional pregame rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Curiously, Sullivan and H.E.R. duetted on the standout “Girl Like Me” off Heaux Tales — but maybe a reunion would’ve been too easy here? Or maybe the Super Bowl just needed to throw in a white-guy country singer in the name of, you know, unity. Regardless, see if Church can match Sullivan’s notes on February 7.
Odd Couple Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church to Sing Super Bowl National Anthem
Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images