Jennifer Coolidge might be among the top five stylish blondes with impeccable comedic timing that came to mind when you found out Kim Cattrall really wouldn’t be returning for HBO Max’s Sex And The City sequel series as the iconic Samantha Jones, but she’s going to stop you right there. As the Legally Blonde 3 actress explained to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night, there’s no way she could step into Cattrall’s Manolos for And Just Like That… In fact, no one can, because Kim Cattrall is simply too “perfect” to replace.

“You know, I was a huge, and still am a huge, Sex And The City fan,” Coolidge muses, when a viewer asks if she would consider playing Samantha Jones ‘or a character like her’ on the new series. “It’s one of those shows where you can watch the reruns and never get tired of them, but I have to say, I am such a Kim Cattrall fan. I don’t see anyone being able to replace her in that part.” Concluded the Promising Young Woman actress, “It was just the perfect…yeah, I don’t think you can replace her.”

Additionally, the new show would have to figure out how to explain the existence of Jennifer Coolidge’s previously established SATC character Victoria, who invited the ladies to the launch of her (terrible) new handbag line and ended up destroying her own party after catching Samantha hooking up with Smith Jerrod in the kitchen. (Please refer to Sex And The City Season Six Episode 3 “The Perfect Present.”) Would Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte really risk another “I’ve discovered I’m Fendi” free-for-all just because Sam is no longer with us?