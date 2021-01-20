Jennifer Lopez Slips ‘Let’s Get Loud’ Into Her Biden Inauguration Performance

Her outfit may have been more muted than one Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, but Jennifer Lopez served just as much surprise in her performance at now-President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. J.Lo’s performance of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” was slow, then it was fast, then it was a medley, then it was in Spanish, and by the end of it all, J.Lo even threw in a bit of “Let’s Get Loud.” A new American anthem for a new era, one in which CNN explains why A-Rod is at presidential events and time signatures are just recommendations. “Well, that was great,” emcee Amy Klobuchar said afterward. Indeed.

Photo: CBS News