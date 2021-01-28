Yeah, a lot of people go viral on social media, but very few of them manage to turn their viral post into a legitimately great piece of art. Jensen McRae is apparently not like most people. Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter went viral for a deeply accurate and darkly hilarious tweet predicting a future Phoebe Bridgers song that will drop in the year 2023 about our current vaccination situation. “In 2023 Phoebe Bridgers is gonna drop her third album & the openign track will be about hooking up in the car while waiting in line to get vaccinated at dodger stadium and it’s gonna make me cry,” McRae tweeted, racking up 75k likes. Hooking up in a car while getting vaccinated at Dodger Stadium? Very sad. Very horny. Very Phoebe Bridgers.

in 2023 Phoebe Bridgers is gonna drop her third album & the opening track will be about hooking up in the car while waiting in line to get vaccinated at dodger stadium and it’s gonna make me cry — Jensen McRae (@Jensen_McRae) January 15, 2021

But she didn’t hang the towel up after one funny tweet. Putting her money where her mouth is, McRae wrote the first verse of the fake Phoebe Bridgers song and tweeted it out a video of her singing it with the caption “this is my preemptive cover of what I imagine it will sound like.” The clip was so good and so spot-on that it also went viral and caught the attention of Ms. Bridgers herself who simply tweeted, “oh my god.”

oh my god https://t.co/hnnhrz5eZC — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) January 16, 2021

And now? McRae has gifted the world the whole damn song. On Wednesday, dropped the single “Immune” the complete version of a 30-second clip that started as a tweet. The Rahki-produced song begins with her viral verse and takes off from there, soaring and dipping with McRae’s wildly talented songwriting skills and vocals. “Immune” totally fits into the Phoebe Bridgers sad-girl oeuvre, but stands on its own as a unique work of art. If you’re into “Immune” – and trust us, you will be – check out McRae’s previously released singles “Wolves” and “White Boy,” which we’ve been playing on repeat since McRae’s clip went viral. Check out Jensen McRae’s single “Immune” and get excited for her debut album which is set to drop later this year. If you like Phoebe Bridgers as much as we do, you’ll probably want to pre-order it.