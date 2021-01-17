Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have reportedly welcomed their second child, after keeping Biel’s pregnancy on the down low for months in quarantine. The couple have been quarantining together with their five-year-old son Silas at their home in Montana, where Biel gave birth earlier this week, according to the Daily Mail. Biel’s mother is also reportedly quarantining with the family. Per the Daily Mail, the new child is a boy, but the couple has not yet made an official statement about the birth. Neither Biel nor Timberlake have been photographed in public since March. The couple were plagued with infidelity rumors last year, but have since clarified that they’re still very much together. Mazel!

Update January 17: In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, set to air tomorrow, Justin Timberlake confirms that he and Jessica Biel welcomed their second son, Phineas, back in July. In fact, the singer recalls, Ellen was one of the first people they ever told about the pregnancy, after revealing Biel’s bump on a Facetime call.

“You were one of the first people outside of our immediate family that we told,” Timberlake recalls. “His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome, and he’s so cute, and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled.”