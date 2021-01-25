Toss a Coin to Jodie Turner-Smith’s Witcher Prequel

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Quarters, nickels, even those dumb pennies, we will toss all of our coins, respectfully. Deadline reports that Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith will be starring in Netflix’s new Witcher prequel, Blood Origin, which will take place 1,200 years prior to the start of the original series. Her character, named Éile, is described as being created as “the first prototype Witcher” to roam an elven world prior to its fall, with events leading to the “pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.” Her origin story is classic Witcher fodder, too: Éile is an elite warrior “blessed with the voice of a goddess,” who, after leaving her clan and cushy position as queen’s guardian to enjoy life as a nomadic musician, experiences a “grand reckoning” that forces her to “return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.” (We hear the Laurel Canyon music scene was birthed the same way in the ’60s.) Netflix hopes to soon begin production on Blood Origin, which will be six episodes and hundreds of other questions.