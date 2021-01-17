Here’s How to Watch the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden

Photo: Getty Images

This Wednesday, January 20, will be a historic Inauguration Day, and not only because it will be the first one to take place two weeks after a deadly insurrection of the Capitol that was egged on by the conspiracy-laden rhetoric of the departing President. America’s first female Vice President will be sworn in! This inauguration ceremony will have the very first “virtual parade”! Tom Hanks is involved!

That last milestone will take place during the primetime Inauguration Day special Celebrating America, which will air on TV and stream online from 8:30-10 p.m. ET after the inauguration, featuring performances from Bruce Springsteen and Demi Lovato. The inauguration itself will involve performances by Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, so all-in-all the mood will be celebratory, even if the crowds will be watching from a safe social distance at home. Joe Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States of America, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in Washington, D.C. at noon ET on January 20. Here is how to watch the Inauguration Day events.

TV

PBS will air its PBS NewsHour coverage of Inauguration Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. NewsHour will also air live, anchored coverage of the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s Celebrating America primetime program from 8-10 p.m. ET.

ABC kicks off its Inauguration Day coverage at 7 a.m. ET on Good Morning America, which will be followed by seven full hours of Inauguration coverage from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. ABC will then air The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. - An ABC News Special at 8 p.m. ET.

CBS will cover the Inauguration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, and will follow this up with a CBS News Special: One Nation: Indivisible at 8 p.m. ET, as a lead-in to Celebrating America at 8:30.

NBC will air six hours of Inauguration Day coverage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, and will broadcast the Celebrating America primetime special with remarks from the President and Vice-President at 8:30 p.m. ET.

FOX will air five hours of Inauguration Day coverage, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

CNN starts its Inauguration coverage on Tuesday, January 19 at 4 p.m. ET and doesn’t let up until Thursday, January 21 at 4 a.m.

MSNBC starts its Inauguration Day coverage off at 9 a.m. ET, will broadcast Celebrating America at 8:30 p.m. ET, and Brian Williams will give in-depth analysis of the day’s events on The 11th Hour at 11 p.m. ET.

Streaming

The Roku Channel has a number of free options for Inauguration coverage, beginning the night before on Tuesday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Platforms on the Roku Channel include ABC News, Cheddar, NBC News NOW, and Newsy.

PBS will simulcast its televised Inauguration Day and Celebrating America coverage on the PBS NewsHour streaming platform.

Cheddar will offer live Inauguration Day reporting from Capitol Hill from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on a number of free streaming platforms, including Roku, PlutoTV, and Tubi.

If you don’t have any of the above, Pluto TV has a number of free in-browser livestreaming options, with no sign-up required. Its live news channels include Pluto TV News, CBSN, CNN, NBC News Now, Sky News, Bloomberg Television, and Cheddar.