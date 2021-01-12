Joe Jonas to Make Film Debut in War Movie Devotion

Photo: Getty Images

Following in the grand tradition of former boy-banders starring in very serious war movies, Joe Jonas will make his big screen debut in the upcoming film Devotion. Jonas will star alongside Glen Powell (Set It Up) and Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), in the true story of U.S. fighter pilots Jesse LeRoy Brown (Majors) and Tom Hudner (Powell), whose friendship is tested on the battlefield. Thomas Sadoski and Christina Jackson have also been cast. Jonas, who knows a thing or two about being in a band of brothers, wrote on Instagram of the casting news, “”Let’s get it!! Can’t wait to start filming.” J.D. Dillard is set to direct with a script from Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart.