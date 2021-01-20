What’s cooler: performing for the President of the United States or being one of twelve people that he follows on Twitter? This is probably what John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are debating at this very moment, considering the events that transpired on inauguration day. On Wednesday evening, John Legend took the stage at the Tom Hanks-hosted prime-time inauguration event Celebrating America, and sang the classic Nina Simone song “Feeling Good” outside in front of the Lincoln Memorial, complete with a grand piano. Cool, right?

While that seems pretty hard to top, Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen might have him beat by becoming one of just twelve people that President Biden follows on Twitter. It all began the night before the inauguration, when Teigen presumably jokingly tweeted at Biden asking for a follow back after being blocked by the last president (whoever he was) for the past 4 years. Ask and ye shall receive in this new administration, apparently, as on Wednesday night Teigen revealed that she did, in fact, get the elusive follow back from Joe Biden. Teigen shares the distinction of being followed by the new and improved @POTUS account with the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, naturally. After realizing that the President followed her, Teigen joked that she should “prob never tweet again” before almost immediately following that tweet with another tweet praising Katy Perry’s inauguration night performance of “Firework,” so it looks like we’re in no danger of Teigen changing her Twitter presence now that she has a new famous follower, thank goodness. @POTUS is off to a strong start.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

I should prob never tweet again — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021