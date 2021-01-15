Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Less than a week after we heard tell of a possible Risk series in development from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, another Hasbro game has struck out on a quest into the wilds of television development. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment One and its parent game company have enlisted John Wick creator Derek Kolstad as the Dungeon Master of their upcoming live-action Dungeons & Dragons television adaption; he’ll reportedly “pen and develop” a series pitch based on the D&D universe.

For the uninitiated, the fantasy role-playing game, designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson and first published in 1974, allows participants to create their own characters and engage across a variety of in-game adventures, from finding treasure to exploring strange new places to battling monsters, all under the oversight of a Dungeon Master, who serves as the director and storyteller of the game.

Dungeons & Dragons is also currently being adapted by Paramount into a feature starring Chris Pine and, according to THR, “eOne is now working with multiple writers to develop various projects set in the fantasy universe,” in addition to Kolstad’s series. So, if one of them doesn’t strike you as a critical hit, just go ahead and roll that 12-sided die on one of the other D&D projects headed your way.