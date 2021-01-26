John Wilson Elaborates on the Foreskin-Machine Guy

How to With John Wilson is a beautiful, enigmatic docu-comedy series, which Wilson and executive producer Nathan Fielder pitched to HBO as “Planet Earth but for New York City.” It’s also the only show where you’ll see a guy with a homemade system of pulleys and counterweights gripping his penis, lying flat on his back and talking about how he really liked Parasite. So on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Wilson gave us what we really want: more info on the foreskin guy (from the “How to Cover Your Furniture” episode). Sitting in front of his neon INCOME TAX sign and speaking into the world’s dinkiest microphone, Wilson told Kimmel that the anti-circumcision advocate is a brilliant and punny musician, and that “one thing he does every weekend is, He goes to a local karaoke bar and he changes all the lyrics to popular songs to make them circumcision-themed” (e.g., “Wouldn’t Skin Be Nice”). When Kimmel asks if Wilson has tried the man’s foreskin-restoring device, Wilson answers, “I wanted to try it, but when I was there in person for measuring it, you need to take two different measurements. One for when your penis is flaccid and one when it’s erect. And I couldn’t get it up around the crew. I couldn’t get the second measurement, so I don’t have my own yet. But when I do, I’d be happy to come on and demonstrate it for you.” Television event of the century, if true.

