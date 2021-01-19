Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

Josh Duhamel, whose most recent movie credit is something called Think Like a Dog (which you really should watch the trailer for because, wow, they’re still making movies like this, and oh my God, Megan Fox is playing moms now), is in talks to replace Armie Hammer in the upcoming action-romantic-comedy film Shotgun Wedding. Hammer left the project last week, citing “vicious and spurious online attacks,” including the circulation of alleged DMs about cannibalism fantasies and the unearthing of his disturbing finsta. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Duhamel is “now in negotiations” to co-star in the film opposite Jennifer Lopez. THR writes that Lopez was “said to have had a say in the process” of looking for Hammer’s replacement and that Duhamel’s name surfaced early. If cast, Duhamel would play Lopez’s fiancé in the film about a destination-wedding party that gets kidnapped. Shotgun Wedding is scheduled to begin filming in February in the Dominican Republic, which is a nice, safe seven-hour distance away from the Cayman Islands.