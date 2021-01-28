Another week, another HSMTMTS drop. This time, star Joshua Bassett continues his lead-up to his debut EP, as well as adding fuel to the current drama fire burning between him and castmate Olivia Rodrigo, with his latest single “Only a Matter of Time.” In an Instagram post previewing the new track, the 21-year-old musician wrote, “hiiii, i wrote this song half a year ago, and this release has been scheduled for months!,” seemingly to preempt the rumor mill. A likely story, it’s highly unlikely to keep fans from overanalyzing this song, too, to see how it fits into the narrative we’ve all created. “Only a Matter of Time” follows the release of another single by Bassett called “Lie Lie Lie.” Last week, his rumored girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, released “Skin,” which many interpreted as an Olivia Rodrigo diss track concerning Bassett — even though Carpenter said, “I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it.” Let’s all hope this drama goes on at least until quarantine is over.

