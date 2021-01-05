Joy Behar Is Not Happy to See Meghan McCain Back on The View

I’m shaking you guys pic.twitter.com/Eyl6f2ROZH — Déjà The View (@dejatheviewpod) January 5, 2021

The girls are fighting again. On January 5, only two days into The View co-chair Meghan McCain’s return from maternity leave, she got into one of her old-fashioned spats with her ideological opposite, Joy Behar. McCain, the national embodiment of everyone’s least favorite cousin, spoke up during Hot Topics when Behar said there is “much more trouble” in the Republican Party than in the Democratic Party right now because of infighting between old school GOP members doing the bare minimum and literal seditionists. McCain didn’t like that one bit. “Are you kidding me?” she said, launching into examples of Democrat infighting between the progressive Squad and Bernie, and mainline status quo–ers Schumer and Pelosi, while talking over Behar. Behar tried to keep going, saying, “Excuse me, I’m not done,” to which McCain sarcastically replied, “Joy you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me.” Of course, McCain was basically writing out an invitation in calligraphy and handing it to Behar for what she would say next: “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.” We didn’t miss McCain, either, but this was Whoopi Goldberg’s cue to enter as referee and divert the conversation. Because the only American organization with worse infighting than the GOP right now is The View.