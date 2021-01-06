Joy Reid Delivers Powerful Speech on Capitol Siege and Race on MSNBC

“White Americans aren’t afraid of the cops. White Americans are never afraid of the cops, even when they’re committing an insurrection,” @JoyAnnReid says about the Trump supporters rioting the US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dJ3soNlZhq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2021

As the U.S. Capitol lay under siege by Trump supporters, The Reid Out’s Joy Reid delivered a powerful speech on MSNBC explaining why the riotous mob was able to breach the Capitol for the first time since 1812 with such ease. “These people were so unafraid of the cops,” says Reid in the clip currently going viral on social media. “They know that they are not in jeopardy because the cops are taking selfies with them, walking them down the steps to make sure they’re not hurt, taking care with their bodies — not like they treated Freddie Gray’s body,” Reid continues, highlighting the disparity between the cops’ treatment of the rioters and their treatment of 25-year-old Freddie Gray, who died of injuries he sustained while in police custody in 2015. At the end of her speech, Reid makes explicit the intersection between race and police brutality. “Guarantee you if that was a Black Lives Matter protest in D.C., there would already be people shackled, arrested, or dead,” Reid says, regarding the riot at the Capitol. “Shackled, arrested en masse, or dead.”