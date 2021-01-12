“America’s on fire right now, and until that fire’s extinguished, nothing else means a damn thing,” says Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party who was assassinated by the FBI, in the new trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah. The film stars Academy Award nominee Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton and depicts the betrayal and assassination of the revolutionary political activist. Directed by Shaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler and Warner Bros., Judas and the Black Messiah reunites Kaluuya with his Get Out co-star LaKeith Stanfield, who portrays FBI informant William O’Neal, and features Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, Lil Rel Howery, Jesse Plemons, and Martin Sheen. In the trailer, we follow Hampton, soon to be a father, as he inspires an uprising, and O’Neal as he wrestles with a difficult ultimatum. Judas and the Black Messiah is heading to theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max on February 12. The year has already started off with societal, racial, and political unrest. Judas and the Black Messiah can’t come soon enough.

