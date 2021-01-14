Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause’s Divorce Is Finally Final

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

After over a year of whirlwind gossip coverage, new boo announcements, multiple seasons of This Is Us and Selling Sunset, and even a stint on Dancing With the Stars, Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause’s divorce has been finalized, according to Us Weekly. The couple finalized their divorce with a confidential settlement, per the magazine’s report, and did not have a prenup. Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, filed for divorce from Stause, a star of Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, in November 2019. The two had been married for just over two years, since October 2017, and dated since January 2014. The third season of Selling Sunset depicted Stause’s divorce from Hartley as a plot arc, revealing that Hartley allegedly told Stause in a text that he filed. After the split, Hartley moved in with Sofia Pernas, his former co-star on The Young and the Restless, in May 2020, Us reported. Meanwhile, Stause, who finished in eighth place on Dancing With the Stars last fall, began dating pro dancer Keo Motsepe — who was partnered with a different contestant on the show — shortly after her elimination. With the long divorce now final, a source told Us, “Chrishell has moved on with her life” and “is looking forward to new beginnings.” Us (as in, at Vulture, not the magazine)? We’re just looking forward to another season of Selling Sunset without a depressing divorce hanging over it all.