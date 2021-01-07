This Was Me Trying, Says Karlie Kloss

Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Karlie Kloss wants you to know that she “tried.” Fourteen days before the end of Trump’s presidential term, she would like it on the record. On Wednesday, the model/coder/wife-of-a-Kushner tweeted to condemn the mob that attacked the Capitol and delayed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden. “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” she wrote. “Tell you brother and sister in law,” replied another Twitter user. (Their account is now locked and the tweet is not visible, likely because the experience of going viral on Twitter, even though that is the point of Twitter, is deeply miserable and dangerous.) To which Kloss replied … “I’ve tried.”

Look, Karlie Kloss is not singlehandedly responsible for the downfall of the republic. But it rings a little hollow at the last minute after years of near-silence, vague but don’t worry because I am a Democrat-esque statements, and nothing resembling an outright condemnation or disavowal of her literally evil family members. Kloss posted a voting selfie in October leading up the the 2020 election wearing a Biden-Harris mask and holding up her mail-in ballot. (She also posted a picture of herself in September sporting $700 leather boots with “VOTE” painted up the calf in silver.) During an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in January 2020, Kloss told Cohen to ask her anything, but offered up only that she is “not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics” and that she voted as a Democrat in 2016 and would do so in the next election. The interview started with a clip from two weeks earlier on an episode of Project Runway where a contestant being shredded for their design by Kloss asked if she’d wear it to “dinner with the Kushners.” In the episode, Kloss reacted with visible shock and later accepted an apology from the designer.

“It’s been hard,” she told fellow Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth in a British Vogue profile in July 2019. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.” The profile notes “what detractors tend to forget” is that Kloss and her now-husband met when she was 19, years before Trump stumbled into politics. (Kloss told Cohen she’d still marry Kushner “a million times again.” She refers to him solely as “my man” or “partner” but never by name.) In December 2020, the couple bought a $23.5 million mansion in Miami, just a few minutes’ walk away from the Miami mansion owned by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

