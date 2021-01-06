Outside Hire Katie Couric Will Be Jeopardy!’s Next Interim Host

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What is an update? Jeopardy! has tapped tenured broadcaster and journalist Katie Couric to become its next “interim host” in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death. The Los Angeles Times reports that Couric will assume clue duties after current guest host Ken Jennings ends his tenure, and she will have the gig for one week. (As a reminder, Jennings’s first episode premieres on January 11.) Couric declined to comment when the Times asked if she would be interested in becoming Trebek’s permanent replacement. The show stated months ago that interim hosts would “come from the Jeopardy! family” to “create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” and while not as obvious as, say, Buzzy Cohen or Brad Rutter, Couric does indeed have an affiliation: She has presented Jep! clue categories over the years, although not with great frequency. Congrats, but we’re still eagerly awaiting the Will Ferrell announcement.