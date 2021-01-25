Keira Knightley Will No Longer Do Sex Scenes With Male Directors

Photo: Bleecker Street

Sensual nose-nuzzling on a grassy knoll while the sun comes up? Still good. Fucking on a bookshelf? Hard pass. Keira Knightley has decided to swear off sex scenes directed by men, citing her changing desires about her body as she grows older. During a new episode of the Chanel Connects podcast, Knightley said that her decision is “partly vanity and also the male gaze,” as she now feels “very uncomfortable” trying to portray the sexual vision of male directors as a mother of two children. “If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker,” she explained. “I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men … I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked.” However, Knightley conceded that if she loves a script from a male director in the future and a sex scene is integral to the narrative, she would agree with a body double, but it would be far from “those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting.” Wow, we have no idea why, but suddenly we want to watch Bridgerton again.