Kelly Clarkson Reminds Us That Thunder Still Only Happens When It’s Raining

Kelly Clarkson delivered a moving rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” on her latest edition of Kellyoke. All she was missing was a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice to create a viral performance. She gives the crowd a “Hey!” before launching into a cover we wish would tuck us into bed at night. Compared with some other Kellyoke covers, the performance is serious, moody, and gives the impression that she’s singing directly to someone (ahem, ahem). Clarkson is currently relating all too well to Stevie Nicks and her relationship woes. Please let this be Kelly moving into her Rumours era but without all the cocaine.

Related