Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘Rainbow’ by Kacey Musgraves, Invents Hope

Anybody else need a good sob to close out this week? Kelly Clarkson provides the soundtrack with an angelic cover of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves as today’s Kellyoke. Clarkson croons out the soft piano ballad by her fellow queen as the stage lights shift to a hopeful ROYGBIV. “Hold tight to your umbrella / Darling, I’m just trying to tell ya / That there’s always been a rainbow / Hanging over your head,” she sings, basically forcing the tears out of your eyes as she holds the last note. Life sucks for everyone in such specific ways, but the emotional release of a Kellyoke is universal. Both The Kelly Clarkson Show host and Musgraves announced their respective divorces last year, Clarkson’s from Brandon Blackstock, her manager, and Musgraves’s from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. Which selfishly means we could be getting two Gaslighters this year. After this cover, don’t be shy, ladies, give us a duet!

