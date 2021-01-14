Kelly Clarkson Reaches New Texan Heights With the Chicks’ ‘Sin Wagon’ Cover

Today’s Kellyoke turned out to be a real hootenanny on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson tapped into her Texan roots, covering fellow Lone Star State icons the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon,” with fiddlin’ provided by her band, Y’all. In another seemingly pointed cover, she sings, “He pushed me ‘round / Now I’m drawin’ the line / He lived his life / Now I’m gonna go live mine.” Her cover of “Sin Wagon” joins the ranks alongside her impeccable cover of another Chicks song, “Cowboy Take Me Away.” Please, Kelly, do “Goodbye Earl” next!

