Kellyanne Conway Accused of Posting Nude Photo of Teen Daughter Claudia

Kellyanne Conway, 54. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway, ex-counselor to the ex-president, allegedly posted a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway, on Twitter on Monday night. According to screenshots captured by users, Kellyanne’s Twitter account shared the nude image using Twitter Fleets, which deletes posts after 24 hours. The post was deleted earlier than that, but not before fans alerted Claudia over on TikTok (and creeps reposted it). Claudia posted videos confirming that the photo was real. “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” she said. “I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.” The TikToks have also been deleted but were reshared by concerned fans. “Please get people to talk about this,” Claudia wrote in Morse code in the comments. “I’m okay but scared af spread awareness pls.”

Kellyanne Conway posted her minor daughters nudes. Let's talk about why tf those were on her phone to begin with, or the fact that is distribution of child pornography. The lasting psychological effect this will have on her daughter...go to hell, @KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/u4xzn3wDxN — Charli (@charlideebee) January 26, 2021

Later on Monday night, YouTuber Tana Mongeau went live on Instagram, broadcasting a FaceTime call with Claudia in which you can overhear Kellyanne, Claudia, and a police officer argue. Kellyanne can be heard calling Claudia a “phone addict,” “mentally ill,” and saying that an account with only “eight followers” posted the picture. “It’s not sent around,” Kellyanne can be heard telling her daughter. “You’re wrong. It is nowhere. They don’t see it. You don’t see it. It is nowhere. You’re making this up to be a big shot.” Just last week, Claudia shared videos on TikTok allegedly exposing her mom verbally and physically abusing her. In the comments, Claudia claimed CPS has been called before, and “they do nothing. “She’s way too powerful,” Claudia wrote.