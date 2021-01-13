Dick Van Dyke and Joan Baez Among 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

And now, here’s a rare nice thing to emerge from inside the Capital Beltway. The Kennedy Center Honors announced today that the lifetime artistic achievement recipients for its 43rd ceremony will be choreographer and actress Debbie Allen; folk singer-songwriter Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke. The quintet, all of whom issued enthusiastic statements to accept the honor and matching rainbow sashes, were selected due to being “remarkable artists who have spent their lives elevating the cultural history of our nation and world.” The ceremony, which will consist of small in-person events and virtual tributes over several days in mid-May, will air on CBS on June 6. (We imagine the structure could be similar to the last year’s Rock Hall of Fame induction.) “2020 has also shined a bright light on the impact of how art and culture speaks to our collective human experience,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to fete these cultural icons in a time where the world and the nation needs the arts more than ever.” And better yet: A new president will be presiding over it all.