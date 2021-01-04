Kerry Vincent, Food Network Star and Cake Expert, Dead at 75

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The culinary world is mourning the loss of Kerry Vincent, a Food Network personality who judged Food Network Challenge and hosted Save My Bakery throughout her several years of association with the network. People reports that Vincent died at the age of 75 from an undisclosed illness, which was confirmed by the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, a nonprofit organization that she co-founded. “Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public,” the social media post read. “Unfortunately, her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as well as personally. There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.” Vincent, a native Australian prior to relocating to Tulsa, also let her sugar work and cake design prowess shine as a judge for The Great Australian Bake Off.