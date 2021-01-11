Kevin Hart Gets a Massive Adam Sandler–Style Netflix Deal

Kevin Hart. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Two months after debuting his new stand-up special, No F**ks Given, Kevin Hart has signed a big Adam Sandler–style deal with Netflix. Announced today, Hart’s deal with the streaming network, which reportedly amounts to a whopping eight figures, will see the comedian starring in four films that he will also produce. Hart’s company, HartBeat Productions, will also have a first-look film producing deal with Netflix as part of the deal.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself. I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix,” Hart said on the news in a press release. “This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives.”

Next up from Hart and Netflix is his previously announced role opposite Wesley Snipes in the limited series True Story, which will mark the stand-up’s debut in a dramatic series.