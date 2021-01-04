Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty Images

California, and in particular Los Angeles County, are currently in the midst of a COVID-19 spike in the wake of the holidays, surging past two million cases on Christmas Eve. As residents are warned to stay home, hospital beds fill, and several studios take the Health Department’s advice to ‘strongly consider pausing for a few weeks,’ Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden have apparently opted against unnecessarily endangering their in-studio production staff and crew, and will be returning to their homes to shoot their respective late night shows remotely, like they did earlier on the pandemic.

“With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we’re once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden’s garage until it’s safe to return to our studio,” The Late Late Show With James Corden’s official Twitter account tweeted on Monday, along with a photo of the host’s at-home set-up. Variety reports that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be filming from Kimmel’s home for two weeks to star the year. Both shows return tonight, to CBS and ABC respectively, while Conan, late night’s other West Coast stalwart, remains on vacation this week.