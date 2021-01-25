Travis Barker Is Reportedly Kourtney Kardashian’s Punk Rock Prince

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Say it ain’t so! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating, according to People. The blink-182 drummer has long been friendly with the eldest Kardashian sister, even appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians a few times. That friendship (along with their mutual enjoyment of vegan food) fueled years of speculation about their relationship status. “Travis has liked her for a while,” one source told People. “They’ve been dating for about a month or two,” another said to the magazine. “They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic.” The pair recently spent time in Palm Springs, the source confirmed, after both posted poolside photos taken at Kris Jenner’s home in the city. Both Kardashian and Barker have otherwise kept busy during quarantine, private island trips aside. Kardashian is set to star in the She’s All That remake alongside protégé Addison Rae, while Barker has been helping promote Machine Gun Kelly’s pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall, which he also produced.

The couple both bring children from previous relationships: Kardashian shares three with former longtime partner Scott Disick, while Barker has two with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. And while news of their relationship comes at the end of the run for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Barker himself is no stranger to the world of reality TV, having starred in two seasons of Meet the Barkers with Moakler from 2005-06 on MTV. We’re sure the good people at Hulu are already dreaming up a Meet and Keep Up With the Kardashian-Barkers spinoff series.