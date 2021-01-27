Photo: NEON/Twitter

Pablo Larraín and Kristen Stewart took one look at The Crown and said, “Rowing Blazers sheep jumper? That’s cute. Anyway here’s this,” and dropped the Film Twitter equivalent of an atom bomb on Wednesday. The Chilean director behind the cultishly beloved Natalie Portman film Jackie has taken another historical fashion-icon stateswoman, and another gorgeous and talented actress, and put her in more sumptuous clothes and hats as principal photography begins on his Princess Diana feature, Spencer. Neon’s first look at K.Stew as Princess Diana shows her in the most expensive-looking coat this side of the inauguration, gazing intensely out from behind a delicate black veil. The outfit alludes to riding wear as well as some sort of preemptive mournfulness, when in realty the lady just wore a lot of veils. This outfit in particular resembles what the royal wore for Christmas 1993, although this movie takes place two Christmases prior. A synopsis in a press release reads: “December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.” We love that last line. Christmas With the Kranks tagline energy. We welcome it.