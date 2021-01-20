Watch Lady Gaga Perform the National Anthem at the Biden Inauguration

Lady Gaga has been an integral part of the Joe Biden Kamala Harris presidential campaign since she danced to “Bulletproof” to pump up the crowd at an election rally in November, which we’re not saying isn’t what gave them a seven million popular vote lead. Yesterday, Gaga appeared as an dignitary from Planet Chromatica to meet with the National Guard and share a message of peace and love. And on January 20, she sang the “Star Spangled Banner” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, and Kamala Harris as the first female and Black and South Asian Vice President (and, because this is Stefani we’re talking about, Jill Biden as the first Italian American First Lady). Gaga walked in looking like this was her coronation ceremony to rule over all of Genovia, and with a golden dove brooch the size of an actual dove atop her breast, she thoroughly performed the “Star Spangled Banner.” The nation was not ready.

