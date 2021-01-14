Lady Gaga Will Sing the National Anthem at the Biden-Harris Inauguration

Joe Biden stan, Lady Gaga. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

America, please rise and put your claws up for the national anthem. Lady Gaga is set to do us the honor of performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on January 20, the inaugural committee announced Thursday morning. Other newly announced performers include Jennifer Lopez herself; Andrea Hall, a career firefighter leading the Pledge of Allegiance; Amanda Gorman, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate reciting a poem; and two longtime friends of the Biden family, Father Leo O’Donovan and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, who will deliver the invocation and benediction, respectively.

A virtual parade and a primetime special, Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, are also on the schedule for Inauguration Day. Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons join Hanks for musical performances to be broadcast across all major news networks. The soon-to-be president and vice-president will also make remarks. Gaga has previously eaten up “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Watch her performance and, you know, the rest of the inauguration ceremony next week on January 20.