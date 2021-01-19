Chromatica’s Pope Lady Gaga Sends ‘Love, From the Capitol’

Talk about a sine from above. Photo: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga, student of the Baroque, sends her best wishes to America in this fraught moment in history in the way she knows best: an over-the-top photo of herself praying in the Capitol wearing all white, the rotunda framing her like a halo. “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” Gaga wrote, Catholically. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.” She appended an American-flag emoji because, while she is a denizen of Chromatica, she is, crucially, an American and a big fan of “Pennsylvania guy” Joe Biden. Like Dr. Jill Biden (as Alyssa Milano knows), Gaga is also Italian American, and you better not forget it.

Gaga will perform the national anthem at Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. She (of course) sounded great at the sound check, and in advance of the event, wearing her Pope-style sheath cape, she checked in with some of the National Guard members at the Capitol, gifting the world a nice, new memeable image. J.Lo will also perform at Wednesday’s event, while a prime-time special hosted by Tom Hanks, Celebrating America, is set for that night. If all goes well, we look forward to edits of “Chromatica II” into “911” set over the peaceful transfer of power.