Lana Del Rey is squarely in release mode once again, as evidenced by a new, unprompted Instagram rant about her diverse friend group and the rappers she’s dated, in defense of her Chemtrails Over the Country Club album cover. Well, we hope you’ve digested that controversy (hell, hope you’ve digested the last one!), because she’s now released the title track from her upcoming album. Written with and produced by her partner-in-crime Jack Antonoff once again, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” continues the sparse, moody stylings of lead single “Let Me Love You Like a Woman.” It’s yet another of her songs of decadence, with lyrics about jewelry, sports cars, horoscopes, and indeed, chemtrails and country clubs, before distorted guitars and strings eventually swallow the song. The video premiered on January 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET, or 11:10 a.m. in Del Rey’s beloved California. (The jury is still out on whether all the 1s are a chemtrail-esque conspiracy.) It features Del Rey living her retro fantasy while wearing that cursed mesh mask before she and her girls are swept up in a tornado and, uh, turned into demonic werewolves? It also involves fish and lemons and a fancy car, but here we are, still stuck on the werewolves.

Del Rey previously told Antonoff, in an Interview cover story, that the song would be about her “stunning girlfriends” and “beautiful siblings” — whom she coincidentally put on the album cover. “It mentions wanting so much to be normal and realizing that when you have an overactive, eccentric mind, a record like Chemtrails is just what you’re going to get,” she continued. Speaking of the record, Chemtrails Over the Country Club is now set to come out March 19, according to its Apple Music listing. Del Rey already released the track list with the album cover, confirming Chemtrails would also include previously teased songs like “Tulsa Jesus Freak” and “White Dress.”