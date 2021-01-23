Wolf Blitzer, Bill Clinton, More Stars and Colleagues Pay Tribute to Larry King

Larry Photo: FilmMagic

Early in the morning on January 23, Larry King died at the age of 87 in Los Angeles. This brings an end to a storied, decades-long career in radio and television broadcasting, made notable for his frank interview style. King interviewed tens of thousands of notable and fascinating figures over the course of his career, and today, many of his past interview subjects, as well as friends and colleagues from his time hosting Larry King Live at CNN, tweeted their remembrances of and tributes to King. Many shared notable video clips from his interviews. Here is some of the celebrity outpouring for the late broadcaster.

Oh no!!! RIP Larry King...what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well

💔💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/m8gQWgRR0I — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 23, 2021

I’m sad to learn about Larry King’s passing.He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend.There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/NBw0hpCDoj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King 😔 One of my favorite interviews of my humble career and one of the sweetest guys i ever worked with. Grew up with him on my television. You will be missed... https://t.co/3oBiKvhXCH — Eric Andre (@ericandre) January 23, 2021

I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Q28Xy4F91W — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 23, 2021

So sad to hear the news about Larry King today. I was lucky enough to be interviewed by him and see his unique interview style first hand. He was a deeply thoughtful, intelligent, kind man... Sending love to his family & all of his many fans. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a radio and TV legend with an insatiable curiosity about people and a real sense of humor. He could get anyone talking, from Hollywood stars to the guy on the corner. In the 1990s, Larry King Live even became the most important show in American politics. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TSNlYf87ui — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 23, 2021

Larry King was my @CNN colleague and good friend. He was an amazing interviewer and a mentor to so many of us. He loved what he did and all of us loved him. He was a real mensch. My Deepest Condolences to his loving family. May He Rest In Peace and May His Memory Be A Blessing. pic.twitter.com/gIdHbI0knd — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 23, 2021

It was an honor to have met you. Rest In Peace @kingsthings pic.twitter.com/Xrzjw4BsEP — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way.



New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

Because of Larry King, I got the opportunity to guest host his show Larry King Live. What an honor to fill the suspenders of such an icon! He was a great friend of @TheMuppets and the world. Thank you, Larry. — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) January 23, 2021

The Larry King show was a glue that helped hold things together. “I wonder who’s on Larry King tonight?” didn’t have a Left or Right feel; the show was a smart, non-contentious family conversation we had each night. Was on it several times and he was great. He set a high bar. RIP — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 23, 2021

This remains one of my favourite memories from the old late night show. https://t.co/xl71rJqXxP#RIPLarryKing — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 23, 2021

R.I.P. Larry King. I loved his all night radio show in the 80’s. You could call in at 1 in the morning and just riff for hours. His radio show made a great opening for Lost In America. Rest easy Larry. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 23, 2021

RIP to the legend Larry King. I was always honored to go on his show just to hear his stories, so they started letting me interview him for the last segment each time. We will miss you. Thanks for the chats and for the suspenders.https://t.co/ZFoMNYpitM — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 23, 2021

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing of Larry King. What an incredible man and legacy. #RIPLarryKing pic.twitter.com/eOyTSUm8MV — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 23, 2021

💔 Legendary Larry - RIP LARRY KING pic.twitter.com/9uP1h3JG7a — See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! (@SuperDuperKyle) January 23, 2021

I’ve known Larry King since I arrived in LA 42 years ago. Larry King Live changed CNN in the 80s blending entertainment with news & I loved being on the show.

Larry was one of the best interviewers on TV. Always well prepared, asked intelligent questions, & always made the pic.twitter.com/kuDOx6gob5 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King. He knew he was a figure of fun and never minded it, just went on with the job of being Larry King. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 23, 2021

RIP to radio/TV/digital news legend @kingsthings. It was an honor to watch you do your thing, both on @CNN and in person. My Dad always asked me “Did you see who Larry King talked to last night?” Would’ve blown his mind to know that, one day, it would be his son. Thanks for that. pic.twitter.com/OTQrEar3c4 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 23, 2021

Am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend and a true legend #LarryKing . I was grateful when he asked me to celebrate his 500th episode milestone with him as he was a nightly presence in my life growing up. He was a singular voice and will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/uCFyy9VDo8 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 23, 2021

It is with emotion and affection that I remember #LarryKing, king of the talk show and legendary face of @CNN, a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply.



Andrea pic.twitter.com/3tqfKyrUCU — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) January 23, 2021

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of #LarryKing he was the real deal and it didn’t matter where you came from, who you were or the colour of your skin, he welcomed everyone with open arms. Media can use more people like Larry. #RIPLarry pic.twitter.com/L43JEk2jnJ — AKON (@Akon) January 23, 2021

Rest In Peace Larry King, Rest In Peace... pic.twitter.com/MceHaBS3Cz — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) January 23, 2021

I was a huge fan of Larry King. I admired and loved his personality, style and his work as a journalist and interviewer. I always wanted to be a guest on his show and was disappointed that the timing never worked out. was irreplaceable when he left CNN. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NAz1o0zobd — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) January 23, 2021

Sad news this morning. TV broadcasting legend Larry King has passed away. He was 87. #RIP pic.twitter.com/uvIqkR2c0S — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 23, 2021

We have lost an iconic legend today, his ex wife Shawn was the very first guest star on Knight Rider. He was the man! #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/CXHmDPWll5 — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a friend through thick and thin. A masterful interviewer and storyteller. He helped put CNN on the map by making news through the art of dialogue.. May he Rest In Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview.



His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace.https://t.co/XTgeMqjmcg — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 23, 2021

Larry was so so so so good to me. He helped me so much in my career. “Larry King, broadcast pioneer and legendary talk show host, dies at 87 - Fox News https://t.co/RikcvmR4Fh — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 23, 2021

My friend Larry King has died.



It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him. #RIPLarryKing



1) 25 years ago... pic.twitter.com/CrA6tleJDH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

Broadcasting legend and longtime CNN host Larry King has passed away. He will be missed by so many CNN employees past and present. #RIPLarryKing https://t.co/Ruu8hEOLdu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 23, 2021

Was lucky to be on Larry King. He was so sweet & interested in our lil legal show. VERY NEXT NIGHT, I see Larry at dinner. I tap his shoulder, like I’m some wannabe Fonzie, and say “Hey, Mr. King, two nights in a row!”. Larry had NO IDEA who I was. HE WAS THAT GOOD! #RIPLarryKing — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) January 23, 2021

Rest in power, you legend! #LarryKing worked hard and loved broadcasting, so much that he continued to do so after he left #CNN and up until his death. I had the honor of being interviewed by him numerous times over the years, but this appearance in 2009 was the most meaningful. pic.twitter.com/jhSxcfK5SD — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021