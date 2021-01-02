Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19

Photo: Getty Images

Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, CNN and ABC News confirmed. The talk-show host has reportedly been hospitalized for more than a week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., according to CNN. King, who is 87 years old, previously suffered from a major heart attack in 1987, lung cancer in 2017, and a stroke in 2019. King also has Type 2 diabetes. “Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ,” a source close to King’s family told ABC News. King is reportedly in isolation at the hospital and, because of COVID-19 protocols, unable to receive visits from family.