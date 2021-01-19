Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Has Her Disney Princess Moment in Times Square

After Melania Trump gave her final hostage video address on Monday, A Late Show With Stephen Colbert was already ready with its own farewell message from its own Melania, Laura Benanti. What begins as a buttoned-up video address about leaving the White House (“all good things must come to an end, but also, this”) soon twirls out of control into a full-blown Times Square musical number about Melania ditching her loser husband and returning to New York City, sung to the tune of Beauty and the Beast’s “Belle,” a.k.a. “the one with the villager who desperately needs six eggs.” See, Melania loves New York, but the city does not love her back. She asks, “What is this word, complicity?” She croons about the “one lousy coup.” There is a full-on dance break on the TKTS steps. By the end of the number, with all of New York telling her they don’t want her there, Melania settles on leaving for the only place more cursed than Times Square: Mar-a-Lago. And she does it in a high B-flat. The campaign to make Laura Benanti a Disney princess begins now.

