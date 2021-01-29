Reminisce on the Kanye Wests of Yore With Lil Durk’s ‘Kanye Krazy’ Video

Rappers love to name-check famous figures, but Lil Durk really commits to the bit on his latest. The Chicago rapper doesn’t have much to say about Kanye West on “Kanye Krazy” — he saves all his references for the music video, a trip through West’s most iconic moments. Durk takes on music videos from the artful “Runaway” to the silly “I Love It” to the horny “Bound 2”; he also references moments like West’s wild interview with Sway Calloway (“You ain’t got the answers, Sway,” Durk raps) and his infamous crash of Taylor Swift’s speech at the 2009 VMAs. The song comes as part of Lil Durk’s new monstrous deluxe edition of his 2020 album The Voice, tacking 12 tracks onto the 16-track original album. Sadly, none of the other new songs name-check famous rappers whose videos Durk can parody in the future.

