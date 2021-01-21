Lil Wayne, Who Actually Has Plenty of Time Now, Drops New Song ‘Ain’t Got Time’

Photo: BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

Lil Wayne is wasting no time in his newly pardoned life, dropping new song “Ain’t Got Time” a day after his pardon by now-former President Donald Trump. Wayne seems to reference the incident he was pardoned for — a felony gun-possession charge related to police finding a gun on his private plane in Miami in 2019 — in the song. “The Feds, they hot on us, one hundred on the thermometer,” he raps. “They raided my private plane, I went got one that’s more privater.” He also pays tribute to late rapper Juice WRLD on the song with the lines, “RIP Juice WRLD, wrote that on two cups / Cuz pour out a li’l juice for him, shit gave me goosebumps.” The song features singer Fousheé, whose career rose after she was anonymously featured on a TikTok hit (Sleepy Hallow’s “Deep End Freestyle,” for which she now has a credit) and comes ahead of Lil Wayne’s planned album I Am Not a Human Being III.