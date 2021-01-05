Lindsey Buckingham, Jimmy Iovine Sell Catalogues to Song Fund

Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

A prominent song fund just bought the rights to a trove of classic rock music thanks to two separate recent deals. In the past two days, Hipgnosis Songs Fund has purchased the catalogues of Jimmy Iovine and Lindsey Buckingham, according to reports by Billboard and Rolling Stone. The Iovine deal, announced on January 4, includes the producer and Beats co-founder’s producer royalties for 259 songs, including classic albums by Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and Stevie Nicks along with the films 8 Mile and Get Rich or Die Tryin’. He did not disclose the amount of the deal but said it would fund a school in Los Angeles for a program he co-founded with Dr. Dre. Buckingham’s deal, meanwhile, announced on January 5, includes his publishing and writing royalties for 161 songs, largely with band Fleetwood Mac, also for an undisclosed sum. (Hipgnosis already owned a 25 percent stake in Buckingham’s songs thanks to a buyout from the previous owner last fall.) They both join Hipgnosis’s already extensive portfolio, which includes some share of rights to songs by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie, RZA, Timbaland, Mark Ronson, and Jack Antonoff, according to the New York Times.

The Buckingham purchase creates a sticky situation for Fleetwood Mac’s music, after Nicks previously sold an 80 percent stake in her publishing rights to Primary Wave, a Hipgnosis rival, in a December deal. (“He’s stirred the bottom of the barrel,” Primary Wave founder, Larry Mestel, recently told the Times of Hipgnosis’s Merck Mercuriadis. “Merck has been getting a lot of splash because he’s closing a lot of high-multiple deals, but he’s not closing the quality we’re closing.”) At the time, Rolling Stone reported the Nicks deal as worth around $100 million; now, the magazine and the New York Times have put it closer to $80 million. That puts ownership of much of Fleetwood Mac’s catalogue in at least three different hands: Hipgnosis, Primary Wave, and Nicks herself, to say nothing of bandmates and sometimes co-writers like Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, and John McVie. So good luck to anyone trying to use “The Chain” in 2021.